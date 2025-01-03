Pelicans vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and MNMT

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-29) are favored (by 6 points) to end a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (6-25) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -6 232.5 -240 +198

Pelicans vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (74.5%)

Pelicans vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 12 times over 34 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have played 31 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

This season, 19 of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total out of 31 chances.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 16 times in 31 opportunities (51.6%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and three times in 16 road games.

The Pelicans have gone over the over/under in 11 of 18 home games (61.1%), compared to eight of 16 road games (50%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). On the road, it is .308 (4-8-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (nine of 18), and 53.8% of the time away (seven of 13).

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

CJ McCollum averages 21.4 points, 3.9 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.8 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (10th in league).

The Wizards get 11.9 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Alex Sarr averages 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 40.7% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Wizards get 9 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

