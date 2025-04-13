Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

The New Orleans Pelicans (21-60) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (67-14) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 231.5 -719 +520

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (82.3%)

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 53 times over 81 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 33-46-2 this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 44 times.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 55.6% of the time (45 out of 81 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (24-14-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 39 opportunities (48.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-17-2 record) than away (.293, 12-29-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over less often at home (20 of 40, 50%) than away (25 of 41, 61%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.7 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Jose Alvarado is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pelicans.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averages 6.3 points, 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

Antonio Reeves' numbers on the season are 6.6 points, 1.3 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Elfrid Payton gets the Pelicans 3.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.