Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (5-18) as 8-point favorites on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK. The over/under is 226 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8 226 -340 +275

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (62.3%)

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 13-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 8-15-0 against the spread this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 10 times out of 23 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 11 of 23 set point totals (47.8%).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-4-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 11 opportunities this season (54.5%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.167, 2-10-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more often at home (six times out of 11) than on the road (five of 12) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.4 boards and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (sixth in NBA) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (fourth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 40.4% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 6.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 23.2 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Yves Missi averages 9 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists. He is also sinking 55.2% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans get 7.3 points per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, plus 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Javonte Green's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.