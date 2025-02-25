Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE

The New Orleans Pelicans (14-43) are at home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (24-31) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 3-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -3 238.5 -138 +118

Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (59.6%)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread in a game 23 times this season (23-33-1).

The Spurs have 25 wins against the spread in 55 games this year.

Pelicans games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 55 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have gone over the point total 29 times in 55 opportunities (52.7%).

When playing at home, New Orleans sports a better record against the spread (15-13-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-20-0).

At home, the Pelicans eclipse the over/under 62.1% of the time (18 of 29 games). They've hit the over in 50% of games on the road (14 of 28 contests).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (13-15-0) than away (12-15-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over 14 of 28 times at home (50%), and 15 of 27 away (55.6%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Yves Missi averages 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 53.3% from the field.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Zion Williamson averages 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points for the Spurs, plus 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Spurs get 9 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 3.9 boards and 8 assists.

The Spurs receive 12.6 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

