Pelicans vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (7-3) are favored (-8.5) to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on Gulf Coast Sports and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -370 +295

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (52%)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread four times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have two wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, eight of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 12 chances.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time this season (seven of 12 games with a set point total).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (2-4-0) than on the road (0-6-0) this year.

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 83.3% of the time at home (five of six), and 33.3% of the time on the road (two of six).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 boards and 11.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (10th in NBA) and 1 block.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18 points, 7 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Christian Braun is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.4 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 boards and 4.9 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 boards and 5.1 assists for the Pelicans.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 8 boards and 5.3 assists. He is sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Yves Missi.

Jordan Hawkins averages 16.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

