Pelicans vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 11

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and YES

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-7) are underdogs (+1) in their attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and YES. The matchup's point total is 212.5.

Pelicans vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -1 -112 -108 212.5 -110 -110 -126 +108

Pelicans vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (75.6%)

Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-1).

Thus far this season the Pelicans have two wins against the spread.

This season, Nets games have hit the over four times.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 60% of the time (six out of 10 games with a set point total).

Brooklyn has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (2-2-1) than it does on the road (4-1-0).

The Nets have hit the over on the over/under in two of five home games (40%). They've done the same on the road, eclipsing the total in two of five matchups (40%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.000, 0-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over four of five times at home (80%), and two of five on the road (40%).

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder is averaging 20.1 points, 2.9 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Cameron Thomas' numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nic Claxton averages 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 68.6% from the field.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 22.8 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Pelicans receive 11.5 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

The Pelicans get 22.7 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 16.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Jordan Hawkins.

The Pelicans are receiving 5.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Yves Missi.

