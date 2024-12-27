Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-26) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (21-10) on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -9.5 238.5 -450 +350

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (55.2%)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 22-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 31 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 16 times in 31 opportunities (51.6%).

When playing at home, Memphis sports a better record against the spread (13-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-3-1).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under in 10 of 18 home games (55.6%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in nine of 13 matchups (69.2%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (8-8-0) than on the road (3-12-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over nine of 16 times at home (56.2%), and seven of 15 on the road (46.7%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.5 points, 6 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Santi Aldama is averaging 13 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Ja Morant averages 21 points, 4.5 boards and 7.9 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 30.4% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9.4 points, 8.6 boards and 1.3 assists. He is also draining 55.4% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Pelicans receive 20.2 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Pelicans get 19.4 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 4.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

Dejounte Murray averages 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is making 36.4% of his shots from the floor and 27.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

