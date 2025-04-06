Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Pelicans vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-34) are 9-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (21-56) on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI. The point total is 220 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9 220 -350 +280

Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (63.8%)

Pelicans vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-38-1).

The Pelicans have played 77 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 41 times.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 42 times in 77 opportunities (54.5%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-17-1) than it has in road affairs (17-21-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (56.4%) than away games (50%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (20-16-2) than on the road (12-27-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under less often at home (19 times out of 38) than on the road (23 of 39) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.5 points, 11.9 boards and 6.3 assists.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma averages 14.8 points, 5.9 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc (first in league), with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists.

Per game, Jose Alvarado gives the Pelicans 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

The Pelicans receive 8.1 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Karlo Matkovic averages 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is making 57.7% of his shots from the field.

