2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Patriots at Broncos

Patriots vs. Broncos Props for AFC Championship

It's hard telling what we're going to get from Jarrett Stidham on Sunday. But he can scoot a bit, and I like him to go over 13.5 rushing yards.

Stidham has made only four starts in his career, and he's totaled rushing yardage outputs of 34, 50, two and six. He's been all over the map, but he's shown he has some rushing juice.

The Pats' defense has been incredible through two playoff games, and they've made life miserable for both Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud by generating a lot of pressure. If New England can keep that up this week, it could lead to some scrambling opportunities for Stidham. That's exactly how it played out for Herbert, who ran 10 times for 57 yards against New England in the Wild Card Round.

Also, a potential negative game script -- Denver is a 4.5-point home 'dog -- could lead to more drops backs and more chances to scramble for Stidham.

All in all, I think Stidham is capable of clearing this rushing prop and am also intrigued by a couple of Stidham's alternate rushing markets, specifically Stidham to run for 20+ yards at +172 odds.

The Broncos' elite pass defense is a rough matchup for Stefon Diggs, who has faded to the background of the Pats' aerial attack lately.

Over the last eight games, Diggs has gone for 45-plus receiving yards just twice. Through two playoff games, he's hauled in only six total passes for a combined 56 yards.

He's also seen his snap rates fall. Diggs hasn't played more than 63% of the snaps in a game since Week 11. He was in on just 55% of the snaps in the Divisional Round while Kayshon Boutte played 83% of the snaps.

And we haven't even gotten into how good Denver's defense is. Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank the Broncos fifth against the pass, and they surrendered the fewest net yards per pass attempt (4.8) this season.

In a game where the Pats may not need to do a ton on offense -- similar to the past two weeks -- Diggs should have a tough time going over his receiving yards prop.

