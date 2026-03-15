Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSIN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Indiana Pacers (15-52), who have lost 12 straight. The Bucks are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which tips at 3:30 p.m. ET (on FDSIN and FDSWI) on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -7.5 229.5 -290 +235

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (56.5%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 28 times over 66 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 67 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 28 times out of 67 chances.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 46.3% of the time (31 out of 67 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (42.4%). It has covered 14 times in 33 games when playing at home and 14 times in 33 games when playing on the road.

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in 18 of 33 home games (54.5%), compared to 10 of 33 road games (30.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.529, 18-16-0 record) than on the road (.333, 11-22-0).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (17 times out of 34) than away (14 of 33) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc (second in league), with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 2.5 assists and 4.7 boards.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24 points, 6.7 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He is also sinking 44% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Pacers get 11.2 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 61.3% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

Jay Huff averages 9.4 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

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