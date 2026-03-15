Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, KFAA, and NBA TV

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (22-45) as heavy, 17-point favorites on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH, KFAA, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -17 238.5 -1205 +750

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (85.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 29-37-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 28-38-1 this season.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 32 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 30 of 67 opportunities (44.8%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (15-18-0) than it has in home games (14-19-1).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (35.3%) than games on the road (60.6%).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (16-17-1) than on the road (12-21-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over more frequently at home (17 of 34, 50%) than on the road (13 of 33, 39.4%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 28.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

James Harden averages 24.2 points, 4.9 boards and 8.1 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20 points, 6.6 boards and 4.3 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks receive 14.9 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.8 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 13.1 points, 3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

The Mavericks get 13.8 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Max Christie gets the Mavericks 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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