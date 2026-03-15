Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSDET and SportsNet

The Detroit Pistons (48-18) are favored (-3.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (37-29) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on FDSDET and SportsNet. The point total in the matchup is set at 220.5.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 220.5 -164 +138

Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (56.5%)

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 34-29-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 66 games this year, they have 32 wins against the spread.

This season, 31 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 66 opportunities (37.9%).

At home, Detroit sports a worse record against the spread (16-17-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-12-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (47.1%) than away games (46.9%).

This year, Toronto is 14-20-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-14-0 ATS (.562).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 14 of 34 times at home (41.2%), and 11 of 32 away (34.4%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists for the Raptors.

Per game, Brandon Ingram provides the Raptors 21.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gives the Raptors 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Raptors get 18.8 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 5.5 boards and 3.3 assists.

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