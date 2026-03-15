Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the league scoring 31.8 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Anthony Edwards (third in the NBA with 29.7 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-26) on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 9.5-point home favorites in the game, which begins at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 225.5 -370 +295

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (73.8%)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 31-35-1 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 29 wins against the spread in 67 games this season.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the point total 47.8% of the time (32 out of 67 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 35 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 32 games when playing on the road.

The Thunder have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 35 home matchups (48.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 19 of 32 games (59.4%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (14-20-0). Away, it is .455 (15-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over 11 of 34 times at home (32.4%), and 21 of 33 away (63.6%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.8 points, 4.5 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.2 points, 9 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Cason Wallace averages 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 9.2 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 20.9 points for the Timberwolves, plus 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists.

The Timberwolves are getting 29.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Edwards.

Per game, Rudy Gobert provides the Timberwolves 10.9 points, 11.3 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 47% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo gives the Timberwolves 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.