NHL
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Florida Panthers facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Sabres Game Info
- Florida Panthers (39-21-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-31-6)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-285)
|Sabres (+230)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (74.2%)
Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -105 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -115.
Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Sabres game on March 8, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -285 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +230 underdog on the road.