Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, up against the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info

Florida Panthers (26-16-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-19-4)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-235) Red Wings (+190) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (61.9%)

Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Red Wings are -138 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +112.

Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under

Panthers versus Red Wings, on January 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Red Wings reveal Florida as the favorite (-235) and Detroit as the underdog (+190) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!