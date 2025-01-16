NHL
Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, up against the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info
- Florida Panthers (26-16-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-19-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN
Panthers vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-235)
|Red Wings (+190)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (61.9%)
Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Red Wings are -138 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +112.
Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under
- Panthers versus Red Wings, on January 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Red Wings reveal Florida as the favorite (-235) and Detroit as the underdog (+190) on the road.