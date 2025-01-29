FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Kings Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (29-19-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-15-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-156)Kings (+130)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (56.2%)

Panthers vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +164 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -205.

Panthers vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Kings matchup on January 29 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Kings Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Kings moneyline has Florida as a -156 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog on the road.

