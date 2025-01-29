Panthers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Kings Game Info

Florida Panthers (29-19-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-15-6)

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-156) Kings (+130) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (56.2%)

Panthers vs Kings Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +164 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -205.

Panthers vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Kings matchup on January 29 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Kings Moneyline

The Panthers vs Kings moneyline has Florida as a -156 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!