Panthers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Panthers vs Jets Game Info
- Florida Panthers (11-5-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-154)
|Jets (+128)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Jets win (53.2%)
Panthers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +156 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -194.
Panthers vs Jets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Jets on November 16, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Panthers vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -154 favorite at home.