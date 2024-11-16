Panthers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Winnipeg Jets.

Panthers vs Jets Game Info

Florida Panthers (11-5-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-2)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-154) Jets (+128) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (53.2%)

Panthers vs Jets Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +156 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -194.

Panthers vs Jets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Jets on November 16, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Panthers vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -154 favorite at home.

