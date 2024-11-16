menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Winnipeg Jets.

Panthers vs Jets Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (11-5-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Jets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-154)Jets (+128)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (53.2%)

Panthers vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +156 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -194.

Panthers vs Jets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Jets on November 16, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Panthers vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -154 favorite at home.

