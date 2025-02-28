Panthers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Florida Panthers will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

Panthers vs Flames Game Info

Florida Panthers (36-21-3) vs. Calgary Flames (28-22-8)

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-235) Flames (+190) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (59.5%)

Panthers vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Flames are -130 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +106.

Panthers vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Flames on March 1 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Panthers vs Flames Moneyline

The Panthers vs Flames moneyline has Florida as a -235 favorite, while Calgary is a +190 underdog on the road.

