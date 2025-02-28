NHL
Panthers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The Florida Panthers will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Flames Game Info
- Florida Panthers (36-21-3) vs. Calgary Flames (28-22-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-235)
|Flames (+190)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (59.5%)
Panthers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Flames are -130 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +106.
Panthers vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Flames on March 1 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Panthers vs Flames Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Flames moneyline has Florida as a -235 favorite, while Calgary is a +190 underdog on the road.