Panthers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flames Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (18-10-2) vs. Calgary Flames (14-11-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-194)Flames (+160)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (64.8%)

Panthers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flames. The Panthers are +136 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -168.

Panthers vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Flames game on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Flames, Florida is the favorite at -194, and Calgary is +160 playing at home.

