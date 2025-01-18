NHL
Panthers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers take on the Anaheim Ducks.
Panthers vs Ducks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (26-17-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-21-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-365)
|Ducks (+285)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Panthers win (72.2%)
Panthers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is -140.
Panthers vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Ducks matchup on January 18 has been set at 6.5, with +118 odds on the over and -144 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Florida is a -365 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +285 underdog on the road.