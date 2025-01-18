FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (26-17-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-21-6)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-365)Ducks (+285)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (72.2%)

Panthers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is -140.

Panthers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Ducks matchup on January 18 has been set at 6.5, with +118 odds on the over and -144 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Florida is a -365 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +285 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup