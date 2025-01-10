NHL
Panthers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
- Florida Panthers (25-15-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-19-5)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ABC
Panthers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-182)
|Bruins (+150)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (68.4%)
Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +138.
Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Bruins on January 11 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Bruins reveal Florida as the favorite (-182) and Boston as the underdog (+150) on the road.