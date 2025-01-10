Panthers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins.

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Florida Panthers (25-15-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-19-5)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ABC

Panthers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-182) Bruins (+150) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (68.4%)

Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +138.

Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Bruins on January 11 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Bruins reveal Florida as the favorite (-182) and Boston as the underdog (+150) on the road.

