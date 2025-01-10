FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (25-15-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-19-5)
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ABC

Panthers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-182)Bruins (+150)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (68.4%)

Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +138.

Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Bruins on January 11 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Bruins reveal Florida as the favorite (-182) and Boston as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup