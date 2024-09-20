Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (87-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-117)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-260) | CHW: (+215)

SD: (-260) | CHW: (+215) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105)

SD: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 6-5, 4.23 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-12, 3.78 ERA

The Padres will look to Joe Musgrove (6-5) versus the White Sox and Garrett Crochet (6-12). Musgrove and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Musgrove's team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Crochet starts, the White Sox are 13-15-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 5-16 record in Crochet's 21 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (65.1%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -260 favorite at home.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-114 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -105 to cover.

An over/under of 7 has been set for Padres-White Sox on Sept. 20, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 54 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has played as a favorite of -260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 76-75-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have a 29-111 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20.7% of those games).

Chicago is 5-22 (winning just 18.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-77-5).

The White Sox have collected a 59-89-0 record ATS this season (covering just 39.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 151 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .279 with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Machado takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 154 hits and is batting .292 this season.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has a team-best slugging percentage (.412) and paces the White Sox in hits (132). He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 113th and he is 80th in slugging.

Vaughn hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .226 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Gavin Sheets a has .309 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .246 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

