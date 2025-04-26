Padres vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 4:21 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Padres vs Rays Game Info

San Diego Padres (17-9) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-14)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSSUN

Padres vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-154) | TB: (+130)

SD: (-154) | TB: (+130) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Edward Cease (Padres) - 1-1, 6.04 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 1-3, 4.82 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Edward Cease (1-1, 6.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Ryan Pepiot (1-3, 4.82 ERA). Cease and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Rays did not cover any of Pepiot's five starts that had a set spread. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two Pepiot starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (56%)

Padres vs Rays Moneyline

The Padres vs Rays moneyline has San Diego as a -154 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +130 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and San Diego is +136 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rays Over/Under

Padres versus Rays on April 26 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Padres vs Rays Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has not lost in six games this year when favored by -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 15-11-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have gone 4-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Rays have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-2).

The Rays have an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.409), slugging percentage (.629) and total hits (33) this season. He has a .340 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Manny Machado has nine doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .281 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Gavin Sheets has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has a team-best OBP (.409), and paces the Rays in hits (23). He's batting .311 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is ninth in slugging.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz paces his team with a .398 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .284.

He is currently 76th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Kameron Misner is hitting .328 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Junior Caminero is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Padres vs Rays Head to Head

4/25/2025: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2024: 11-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/30/2024: 13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/18/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

