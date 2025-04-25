Padres vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Padres vs Rays Game Info

San Diego Padres (17-8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-14)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSSUN

Padres vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | TB: (+120)

SD: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

SD: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 3-0, 2.57 ERA vs Shane Austin Baz (Rays) - 2-0, 3.22 ERA

The Padres will call on Michael King (3-0) versus the Rays and Shane Austin Baz (2-0). King and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. When King starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. When Baz starts, the Rays have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Rays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Baz starts this season.

Padres vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.3%)

Padres vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Padres, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +120, and San Diego is -142 playing at home.

Padres vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Rays are -194 to cover, and the Padres are +160.

Padres vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Padres-Rays on April 25, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Padres vs Rays Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 10, or 83.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has not lost in seven games this year when favored by -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 25 opportunities.

The Padres are 15-10-0 against the spread in their 25 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won three of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 2-3 (40%).

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-12-2).

The Rays have a 10-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.624) and total hits (31) this season. He has a .333 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .283 with nine doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 22 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has accumulated 22 hits with a .417 on-base percentage, leading the Rays in both categories. He's batting .314 and slugging .600.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 18th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Kameron Misner has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .349. He's slugging .635 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz has a .400 slugging percentage, which paces the Rays.

Junior Caminero is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

