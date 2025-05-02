Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2
Odds updated as of 4:21 p.m.
The San Diego Padres will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Pirates Game Info
- San Diego Padres (19-11) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-20)
- Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-158) | PIT: (+134)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-2, 5.76 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-2, 3.97 ERA
The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (1-2) for the Padres and Mitch Keller (1-2) for the Pirates. Cease and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates are 2-4-0 ATS in Keller's six starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in three of Keller's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (59.1%)
Padres vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -158 favorite on the road.
Padres vs Pirates Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Padres are +114 to cover, and the Pirates are -137.
Padres vs Pirates Over/Under
- Padres versus Pirates, on May 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Padres have won in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- San Diego has not lost in six games this year when favored by -158 or better on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Padres are 17-13-0 against the spread in their 30 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Pirates have compiled a 7-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 4-9 record (winning just 30.8% of its games).
- In the 32 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-16-1).
- The Pirates have a 12-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 37.5% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 39 hits and an OBP of .409, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .602. He's batting .345.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Manny Machado is batting .279 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 45th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Machado enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and three RBI.
- Luis Arraez has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.
- Arraez heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 25 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .350.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has 26 hits with a .363 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both categories. He's batting .252 and slugging .534.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 76th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen is hitting .264 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.
- Bryan Reynolds has a .373 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.
- Enmanuel Valdez has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .232.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!