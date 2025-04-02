Padres vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres face the Cleveland Guardians.

Padres vs Guardians Game Info

San Diego Padres (6-0) vs. Cleveland Guardians (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and CLEG

Padres vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-174) | CLE: (+146)

SD: (-174) | CLE: (+146) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150)

SD: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Cease versus the Guardians and Ben Lively. Cease and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Cease's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lively has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Lively start this season -- they won.

Padres vs Guardians Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +146 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Guardians are -150 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +125.

Padres vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Guardians on April 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Padres vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Padres came away with 60 wins in the 102 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season San Diego came away with a win 19 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 167 games with a total last season.

The Guardians compiled a 27-37 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer last year, Cleveland went 3-5 (37.5%).

The Guardians played in 169 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-85-9).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has an OPS of 1.072, fueled by an OBP of .481 to go with a slugging percentage of .591. He has a .409 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .381 with three doubles and two walks, while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .435.

He is 19th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Jackson Merrill has eight hits and is batting .400 this season.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with seven hits, an OBP of .533 plus a slugging percentage of .857.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez put up a slugging percentage of .537 while collecting 173 hits a season ago.

Steven Kwan had an on-base percentage of .368 while batting .292.

Carlos Santana hit .238 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 walks a season ago.

Lane Thomas hit .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

Padres vs Guardians Head to Head

4/1/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/21/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/19/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/13/2023: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/24/2022: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/23/2022: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

