Padres vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

In MLB action on Monday, the San Diego Padres face the Cleveland Guardians.

Padres vs Guardians Game Info

San Diego Padres (4-0) vs. Cleveland Guardians (2-1)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and CLEG

Padres vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

SD: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188)

SD: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will look to Kyle Hart versus the Guardians and Luis Ortiz. Hart did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season when Ortiz pitched his team finished 12-3-0 against the spread. Ortiz and his team had a 6-6 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Padres vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.3%)

Padres vs Guardians Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +110 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +155 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -188.

Padres vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Guardians on March 31 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Padres vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Padres were favorites in 102 games last season and came away with the win 60 times (58.8%) in those contests.

Last season San Diego came away with a win 45 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 167 games with a total last season.

The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline 64 times last season. They went 27-37 in those games.

Cleveland went 11-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (35.5%).

The Guardians combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times last season for a 75-85-9 record against the over/under.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado ended his last campaign with 163 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Jackson Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 and finished with an OPS of .826.

Luis Arraez finished with an OPS of .739 last season, fueled by a .346 OBP and a slugging percentage of .392.

Jake Cronenworth slashed .241/.324/.390 and finished with an OPS of .714.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez racked up a slugging percentage of .537 with 173 hits a season ago.

Steven Kwan had an on-base percentage of .368 while batting .292.

Carlos Santana hit .238 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 walks a season ago.

Lane Thomas hit .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

