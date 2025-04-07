Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Athletics.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (8-2) vs. Athletics (4-6)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA+ and SDPA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

SD: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128)

SD: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 1-0, 3.52 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-1, 3.75 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (1-0) versus the Athletics and Luis Severino (0-1). King has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. King's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Severino has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics failed to cover in both opportunities. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Severino starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (61.6%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The Padres vs Athletics moneyline has the Padres as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Padres are +106 to cover, while the Athletics are -128 to cover.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

Padres versus Athletics on April 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have yet to lose any of the five games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

The Padres have been listed as a favorite of -154 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a total this season.

The Padres are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 2-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-3-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has an OPS of .918, fueled by an OBP of .444 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. He has a .368 batting average, as well.

He is seventh in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.676) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .378 with an on-base percentage of .415.

His batting average ranks fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Manny Machado has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .316/.366/.395.

Machado has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two walks.

Luis Arraez has been key for San Diego with 10 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Arraez enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has put up a team-best OBP (.405) and slugging percentage (.718), while leading the Athletics in hits (14, while batting .359).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Soderstrom hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jacob Wilson has two doubles and two home runs while batting .351. He's slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 13th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Shea Langeliers has three home runs and six walks while batting .250.

Lawrence Butler has three doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .289.

