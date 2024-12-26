Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-5) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Indiana Pacers (15-15), winners of five straight. The Pacers are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSOK) on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 227.5 -184 +154

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (61.4%)

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 18 times over 28 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have played 30 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 12 times out of 30 chances this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 60% of the time this year (18 of 30 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (64.3%). It has covered nine times in 14 games when playing at home and nine times in 14 games on the road.

The Thunder have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 14 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of 14 games (35.7%).

This season, Indiana is 5-6-1 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-10-1 ATS (.389).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (75%, nine of 12) than on the road (50%, nine of 18).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 5.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 51% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 30.7% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.8 points, 12.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.8 points for the Pacers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 42% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Pacers are receiving 15.3 points, 7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.