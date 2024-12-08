Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (6-17) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-14) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 223.5.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -11.5 223.5 -599 +450

Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (82.4%)

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 7-15-2 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 23 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have gone over the total 16 times out of 23 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in nine of 23 opportunities (39.1%).

When playing at home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (4-5-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-10-1).

The Pacers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (80%) than road tilts (57.1%).

This season, Charlotte is 6-6-2 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less often at home (four of 14, 28.6%) than on the road (five of nine, 55.6%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 7.4 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Hornets.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 triples (fifth in league).

The Hornets receive 8.3 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The Hornets get 10.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

