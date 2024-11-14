Pacers vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSUN

The Indiana Pacers (5-6) are only 3-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (4-6) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 230.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -3 -112 -108 230 -110 -110 -164 +138

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (56.3%)

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Pacers are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat have played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, seven of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 10 chances.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in five of 10 opportunities (50%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in four opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in seven opportunities in away games.

The Pacers have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in four of four home matchups (100%). In road games, they have hit the over in three of seven games (42.9%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .000 (0-4-0). On the road, it is .667 (4-2-0).

Both at home (two of four) and on the road (three of six), the Heat's games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 20.5 points, 6.5 boards and 4.3 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 16 points, 4 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 5.2 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 51.2% of his shots from the field and 47.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.6 triples (third in league).

The Heat get 15.3 points per game from Bam Adebayo, plus 9.1 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Heat receive 13.6 points per game from Terry Rozier, plus 4.4 boards and 4.1 assists.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor.

Nikola Jovic's numbers on the season are 8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

