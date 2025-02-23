Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (31-24) are 4-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers (31-23) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Pacers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4 231.5 -164 +138

Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (52.8%)

Pacers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 25-27-2 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 31-23-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 31 times out of 55 chances.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 23 times in 55 opportunities (41.8%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread on the road (14-15-1) than it has in home games (11-12-1).

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under in 16 of 24 home games (66.7%), compared to 15 of 30 road games (50%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .690 (20-9-0). On the road, it is .423 (11-14-1).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 29) than away (10 of 26) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Obi Toppin's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gets the Clippers 21.5 points, 5.8 boards and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Clippers get 15.3 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with an average of 3.4 triples (eighth in league).

The Clippers get 10.3 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Per game, Kris Dunn gives the Clippers 5.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

