Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers (48-31) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (63-16) after winning four straight home games. The Pacers are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -9.5 229.5 -391 +310

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (53.9%)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 36-41-2 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 45-32-2 against the spread this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total 42 times this season.

Cavaliers games this year have hit the over 49 times in 79 opportunities (62%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread in home games (19-19-1) than it has in road affairs (17-22-1).

The Pacers have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 21 of 39 home matchups (53.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 40 games (52.5%).

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .575 (23-16-1). Away, it is .564 (22-16-1).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over less often at home (24 of 40, 60%) than away (25 of 39, 64.1%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Myles Turner averages 15.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points for the Cavaliers, plus 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, De'Andre Hunter provides the Cavaliers 16.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers receive 12.4 points per game from Ty Jerome, plus 2.5 boards and 3.3 assists.

Per game, Sam Merrill gives the Cavaliers 7.1 points, 2.2 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Javonte Green's numbers on the season are 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field.

