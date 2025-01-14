Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers (22-18) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-5) after winning three straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7 230.5 -300 +245

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (55.5%)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 26 times over 38 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have played 40 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 24 times out of 40 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 40 opportunities (57.5%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 22 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 16 games when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 14 of 22 home matchups (63.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 16 games (62.5%).

Indiana has been better against the spread away (11-11-1) than at home (8-8-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over 11 of 17 times at home (64.7%), and 12 of 23 on the road (52.2%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.9 points, 8.9 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.4 blocked shots.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Darius Garland averages 20.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Caris LeVert is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.6 boards and 8.8 assists per game. He is also draining 44.5% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers 19.9 points, 7.4 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers are receiving 15 points, 7.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.5 points, 6.1 boards and 2 assists. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.