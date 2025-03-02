Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and CHSN

Central Division foes square off when the Indiana Pacers (33-25) host the Chicago Bulls (24-36) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The Pacers are 10-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 243.

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -10 243 -461 +360

Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (73.7%)

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 27 times over 58 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have 28 wins against the spread in 60 games this year.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 33 times out of 60 chances.

The Bulls have gone over the point total 51.7% of the time this year (31 of 60 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Indiana has fared better at home, covering 13 times in 27 home games, and 14 times in 31 road games.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (63%) than away games (51.6%).

Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (15-16-1) than away (13-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over more often at home (17 of 32, 53.1%) than on the road (14 of 28, 50%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 8.8 assists and 3.5 boards.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 boards.

Obi Toppin is averaging 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey is averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 boards and 6.6 assists for the Bulls.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Jalen Smith provides the Bulls 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bulls get 8.3 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.