Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: CHSN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (19-18) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (17-19) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSIN. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -5.5 241.5 -230 +190

Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (71.4%)

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pacers have registered a 16-19-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 18-17-1 this season.

This season, 23 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 36 chances.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (18 out of 36 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed worse at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and 10 times in 22 road games.

The Pacers have exceeded the over/under in 11 of 15 home games (73.3%), compared to 12 of 22 road games (54.5%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 9-9-0 ATS on its home court and 9-8-1 on the road.

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less often at home (eight of 18, 44.4%) than on the road (10 of 18, 55.6%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 boards and 8.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam averages 19.6 points, 7.3 boards and 3.4 assists.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 1.6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 10.2 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 55.3% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Bulls 23.1 points, 4.6 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 18.5 points, 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Coby White.

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 49% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.