Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 22

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSWI

The Indiana Pacers are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSIN, and FDSWI. The Pacers hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under is set at 228 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4.5 228 -194 +162

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (64.2%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread in a matchup 37 times this season (37-43-2).

The Bucks are 42-39-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 44 times.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time (44 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 18 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Pacers have hit the over on the over/under in the same percentage of home games as road games (53.7%).

This year, Milwaukee is 24-17-1 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-22-0 ATS (.450).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have gone over 24 of 42 times at home (57.1%), and 20 of 40 away (50%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points for the Bucks, plus 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Bucks are receiving 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game from Damian Lillard.

The Bucks are getting 13 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

The Bucks are receiving 14.8 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor.

