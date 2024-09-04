Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (81-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-109)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-375) | CHW: (+300)

BAL: (-375) | CHW: (+300) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-176) | CHW: +1.5 (+146)

BAL: -1.5 (-176) | CHW: +1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 7-4, 3.14 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-9, 4.70 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Albert Suarez (7-4) against the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (2-9). When Suarez starts, his team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season. Suarez's team has won 69.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-4). The White Sox have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Cannon's starts. The White Sox have a 3-12 record in Cannon's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (70.2%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Orioles, Chicago is the underdog at +300, and Baltimore is -375 playing at home.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (+146 to cover), and Baltimore is -176 to cover the runline.

The Orioles-White Sox contest on Sept. 4 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 61 times (61.6%) in those games.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -375 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 132 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 75-57-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 127 total times this season. They've finished 24-103 in those games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +300 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 135 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-69-5).

The White Sox have a 53-82-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 151 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .531. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average, as well.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Henderson has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 94th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Santander takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Adley Rutschman has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Rutschman brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with three walks and an RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

O'Hearn brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.386) while pacing the White Sox in hits (114). He's batting .236 and with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 105th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .218 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 112th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has accumulated an on-base percentage of .311, a team-high for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples and 33 walks while batting .235.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/30/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2023: 9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/28/2023: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

