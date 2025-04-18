Orioles vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Orioles vs Reds Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (8-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-10)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and FDSOH

Orioles vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

BAL: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

BAL: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The Orioles will look to Cade Povich (0-1) against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (1-0). Povich's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Povich's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Abbott has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds have always been the moneyline underdog when Abbott starts this season.

Orioles vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (57.8%)

Orioles vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Reds, Baltimore is the favorite at -162, and Cincinnati is +136 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +128 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -154.

Orioles vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Reds game on April 18 has been set at 9, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Reds Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Baltimore the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -162 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 18 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 7-11-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've gone 5-8 in those games.

Cincinnati has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +136 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-10-1).

The Reds have put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 16 hits and an OBP of .443 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .326 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks, while slugging .587 with an on-base percentage of .404.

O'Hearn enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .212 with a .379 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Tyler O'Neill has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 18 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .243 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 102nd and he is 84th in slugging.

TJ Friedl is slugging .338 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain is batting .200 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

Jose Trevino is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

