Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Washington Nationals.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-29) vs. Washington Nationals (20-27)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and MASN2

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-174) | WSH: (+146)

BAL: (-174) | WSH: (+146) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

BAL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 3-1, 3.13 ERA vs Michael Soroka (Nationals) - 0-2, 6.43 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Zach Eflin (3-1) against the Nationals and Michael Soroka (0-2). Eflin and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eflin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals did not cover any of Soroka's three starts with a set spread. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Soroka starts this season -- they lost each time.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (64.7%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Nationals, Baltimore is the favorite at -174, and Washington is +146 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +116 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -140.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

The Orioles-Nationals game on May 18 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those contests.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -174 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 44 opportunities.

The Orioles are 14-30-0 against the spread in their 44 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-18).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Washington has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 45 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-22-1).

The Nationals have put together a 23-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.1% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has seven doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .220. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn leads the Orioles in OBP (.387) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .294 while slugging .504.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Adley Rutschman has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .349 this season.

Rutschman enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles and a walk.

Jackson Holliday is batting .269 with a .329 OBP and 16 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Holliday has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .372, a slugging percentage of .536, and has 49 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .274).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 12th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .301 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 18th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Nathaniel Lowe has eight doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .227.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .283 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

5/17/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/13/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/8/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/7/2024: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/27/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

