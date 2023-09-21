Orioles vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

The Thursday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians.

Orioles vs Guardians Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (95-57) vs. Cleveland Guardians (72-81)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Orioles vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-162) | CLE: (+136)

BAL: (-162) | CLE: (+136) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-100) | CLE: +1.5 (-120)

BAL: -1.5 (-100) | CLE: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 6-4, 4.53 ERA vs Hunter Gaddis (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) to the mound, while Gaddis will take the ball for the Guardians. Rodriguez's team is 11-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodriguez's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Gaddis and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Orioles vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (51%)

Orioles vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

Orioles vs Guardians Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Guardians. The Orioles are -100 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -120.

Orioles vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Orioles-Guardians on September 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Orioles vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (67.1%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won 25 of 33 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 146 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 86-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians are 31-43 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Cleveland has gone 8-13 (38.1%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-82-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 77-72-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424. He's batting .270 on the season.

Among qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Rutschman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 137 hits. He is batting .260 this season and has 63 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualified, he is 77th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Henderson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .253 with a .474 slugging percentage and 85 RBI this year.

Santander heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles and an RBI.

Austin Hays is batting .279 with a .326 OBP and 66 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 158 hits with a .351 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both categories. He's batting .275 and slugging .477.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 116th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks while batting .314.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .247 with 26 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Orioles vs. Guardians Head to Head

5/30/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/30/2022: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/31/2023: 12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2022: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/31/2022: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

