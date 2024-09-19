Orioles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

Orioles vs Giants Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (84-68) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-78)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network

Orioles vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | SF: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 10-9, 3.55 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 12-10, 3.53 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Zach Eflin (10-9) against the Giants and Logan Webb (12-10). Eflin's team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Eflin's team has won 57.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-8). The Giants have gone 13-18-0 ATS in Webb's 31 starts that had a set spread. The Giants are 5-5 in Webb's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (55.6%)

Orioles vs Giants Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +120 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Giants Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Orioles are +146 to cover, and the Giants are -178.

Orioles vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Orioles-Giants on Sept. 19, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Orioles vs Giants Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 63, or 60%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 36 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 78-65-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Giants have put together a 28-39 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.8% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 10-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (37%).

The Giants have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-70-5).

The Giants have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 73-77-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (167) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 24 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average ranks 109th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 106th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Adley Rutschman has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

O'Hearn has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .214 with two doubles and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Heliot Ramos has racked up 117 hits, a team-high for the Giants. He's batting .266 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 35th in slugging.

Ramos enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .232. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .236 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

Mark Canha has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 50 walks while batting .238.

Orioles vs Giants Head to Head

9/18/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2024: 10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2023: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

