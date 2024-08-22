Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, versus the Houston Astros.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (74-54) vs. Houston Astros (68-58)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FOX

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | HOU: (+134)

BAL: (-158) | HOU: (+134) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+128) | HOU: +1.5 (-154)

BAL: -1.5 (+128) | HOU: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 12-5, 3.10 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 5-11, 5.20 ERA

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (12-5) for the Orioles and Spencer Arrighetti (5-11) for the Astros. Burnes and his team are 15-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burnes' team has a record of 16-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 9-13-0 ATS record in Arrighetti's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 2-5 record in Arrighetti's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (55.6%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Astros reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-158) and Houston as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +128 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -154.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Astros game on August 22 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (61.5%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 23-14 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 68 of 120 chances this season.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 68-52-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-16).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 126 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-72-4).

The Astros have put together a 62-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 143 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555. He's batting .287.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 101st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Adley Rutschman has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has 12 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has a team-high OBP (.397), and paces the Astros in hits (137). He's batting .307 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 36 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has a .438 slugging percentage, which paces the Astros.

Yainer Diaz is batting .304 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2024: 14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/8/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

