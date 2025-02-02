Oregon vs Nebraska Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) will visit the Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5 Big Ten) after losing four road games in a row.

Oregon vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Game time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (74.4%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Sunday's Oregon-Nebraska spread (Oregon -6.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Oregon vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nebraska has compiled a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Nebraska is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 3-5 ATS record Oregon puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Ducks own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (3-8-0) than they do in road games (2-4-0).

Against the spread, the Cornhuskers have performed better at home (5-6-0) than away (2-4-0).

Oregon has two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in 10 Big Ten games this year.

Oregon vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been victorious in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Ducks have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -310 or better on the moneyline.

Nebraska has won two of the eight games it was the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer, the Cornhuskers have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

Oregon has an implied victory probability of 75.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Oregon vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon averages 76.7 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per contest (155th in college basketball). It has a +126 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by six points per game.

Nathan Bittle ranks 516th in the nation with a team-leading 12.9 points per game.

Nebraska outscores opponents by 4.5 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 151st in college basketball, and allowing 71.1 per outing, 170th in college basketball) and has a +93 scoring differential.

Brice Williams is ranked 43rd in college basketball with a team-high 18.6 points per game.

The Ducks rank 238th in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Bittle's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Ducks and rank 116th in college basketball play.

The Cornhuskers rank 106th in college basketball at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 their opponents average.

Berke Buyuktuncel tops the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (421st in college basketball).

Oregon's 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 114th in college basketball, and the 90.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 146th in college basketball.

The Cornhuskers rank 177th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 133rd defensively with 90.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

