Omaha vs UMKC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Omaha Mavericks (19-12, 13-3 Summit League) square off in the Summit League tournament against the No. 8 seed UMKC Kangaroos (13-19, 4-12 Summit League) on Thursday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Omaha vs. UMKC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Omaha vs. UMKC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Omaha win (52.3%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's Omaha-UMKC spread (Omaha -3.5) or total (137.5 points).

Omaha vs. UMKC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Omaha has compiled a 20-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

UMKC has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Omaha (4-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than UMKC (6-2) does as the underdog (75%).

Against the spread, the Mavericks have played worse at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and 12 times in 16 road games.

The Kangaroos have been better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than on the road (6-8-0) this year.

Omaha's record against the spread in conference play is 11-5-0.

UMKC's Summit League record against the spread is 9-8-0.

Omaha vs. UMKC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Omaha has come away with eight wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Mavericks have been a -170 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

UMKC has won three of the 15 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Kangaroos are 1-7 (winning only 12.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Omaha has a 63% chance of pulling out a win.

Omaha vs. UMKC Head-to-Head Comparison

Omaha averages 77.4 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 75.5 per contest (283rd in college basketball). It has a +59 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Omaha's leading scorer, Marquel Sutton, ranks 48th in college basketball putting up 18.8 points per game.

UMKC is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game, with a +177 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.7 points per game (217th in college basketball) and allows 67.1 per outing (48th in college basketball).

UMKC's leading scorer, Jamar Brown, is 132nd in the nation, scoring 16.7 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Mavericks average rank 170th in the country, and are 3.3 more than the 28.9 their opponents record per contest.

Sutton paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball play).

The Kangaroos are 132nd in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 27.6 their opponents average.

Brown's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Kangaroos and rank 117th in college basketball.

Omaha's 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 99.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 324th in college basketball.

The Kangaroos average 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (141st in college basketball), and give up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball).

