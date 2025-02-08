Ole Miss vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (17-6, 6-4 SEC) on February 8, 2025 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Ole Miss vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss win (64.4%)

Ole Miss is a 5.5-point favorite against LSU on Saturday and the total has been set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Ole Miss vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 14-9-0 ATS this season.

LSU has put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than LSU covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (37.5%).

The Rebels sport a worse record against the spread in home games (6-7-0) than they do in away games (4-2-0).

Against the spread, the Tigers have had better results on the road (3-3-0) than at home (6-7-0).

Ole Miss is 6-4-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

LSU's SEC record against the spread is 3-6-0.

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has come away with 13 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Rebels have been a -235 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

LSU has won 23.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-10).

The Tigers have a record of 1-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (12.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ole Miss has a 70.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +235 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.6 points per game (78th in college basketball) and gives up 68.4 per contest (81st in college basketball).

Sean Pedulla's team-leading 14.9 points per game ranks 269th in college basketball.

LSU has a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. It is putting up 77.3 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.3 per outing to rank 205th in college basketball.

Camryn Carter's 17.0 points per game leads LSU and ranks 113th in college basketball.

The Rebels are 283rd in the nation at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 33.2 their opponents average.

Malik Dia's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 366th in college basketball play.

The Tigers are 71st in college basketball at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 33.2 their opponents average.

Corey Chest leads the Tigers with 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball).

Ole Miss' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 63rd in college basketball, and the 87.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 64th in college basketball.

The Tigers' 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 210th in college basketball, and the 88.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 75th in college basketball.

