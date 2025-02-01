Oklahoma vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

SEC play features the Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 2-5 SEC) at home against the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 4-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Oklahoma-Vanderbilt spread (Oklahoma -3.5) or total (152.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Oklahoma vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Vanderbilt has covered 13 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Oklahoma covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Vanderbilt covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (33.3%).

The Sooners have done a better job covering the spread in away games (2-2-0) than they have at home (4-7-0).

The Commodores have been better against the spread at home (8-4-0) than on the road (2-2-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference games, Oklahoma is 3-4-0 this year.

Vanderbilt is 3-4-0 against the spread in SEC games this season.

Oklahoma vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has won in nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Sooners have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -154 or better.

Vanderbilt has gone 3-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Commodores have gone 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (33.3%).

Oklahoma has an implied victory probability of 60.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma has a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. It is putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and is allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 154th in college basketball.

Jalon Moore ranks 57th in the nation with a team-high 18.2 points per game.

Vanderbilt puts up 81.9 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (121st in college basketball). It has a +246 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Jason Edwards leads Vanderbilt, scoring 17.4 points per game (94th in college basketball).

The Sooners rank 322nd in the country at 29.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 30.6 their opponents average.

Moore leads the Sooners with 6.1 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball action).

The Commodores rank 212th in college basketball at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 their opponents average.

Devin leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball).

Oklahoma averages 102.7 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball).

The Commodores rank 32nd in college basketball averaging 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 72nd, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

