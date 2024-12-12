Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Minnesota Wild.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (16-10-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-5-4)

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-138) Wild (+115) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +172 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -215.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Wild on December 12, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Oilers, Minnesota is the underdog at +115, and Edmonton is -138 playing on the road.

