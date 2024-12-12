NHL
Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Minnesota Wild.
Oilers vs Wild Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (16-10-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-5-4)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-138)
|Wild (+115)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)
Oilers vs Wild Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +172 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -215.
Oilers vs Wild Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Wild on December 12, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Oilers vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Oilers, Minnesota is the underdog at +115, and Edmonton is -138 playing on the road.