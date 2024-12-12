FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive
Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Minnesota Wild.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (16-10-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-5-4)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-138)Wild (+115)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +172 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -215.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Wild on December 12, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Oilers, Minnesota is the underdog at +115, and Edmonton is -138 playing on the road.

