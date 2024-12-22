NHL
Oilers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22
On Sunday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Senators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (20-11-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-13-2)
- Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-178)
|Senators (+146)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (57.9%)
Oilers vs Senators Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Oilers are +138 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -170.
Oilers vs Senators Over/Under
- Oilers versus Senators, on December 22, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Oilers vs Senators Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Senators moneyline has Edmonton as a -178 favorite, while Ottawa is a +146 underdog on the road.