NHL
Oilers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Penguins Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (25-12-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-8)
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-196)
|Penguins (+162)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (58.5%)
Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Penguins are -152 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +124.
Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under
- Oilers versus Penguins on January 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -196 favorite despite being on the road.